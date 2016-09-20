Florida Keys News
Latest park designs approved
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
The Truman Waterfront Park Advisory Board gave a ceremonial thumbs up to the latest design plans for the amphitheater planned for the park at its meeting Monday night.
Design plans for the $4 million project are more than halfway finished and the project is on track for completion in October, 2017, according to Key West Director of Engineering Jim Bouquet.
City staff...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.