Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sparse details in shooting death
The details of what police think may have transpired Sunday night at 312 Peacon Lane remained a mystery Tuesday as detectives continued to decline any further information on the shooting death.
Former Key West code inspector, then building inspector, John Harold Cruz, 58, was found dead from a gunshot wound to his head in his home about 11:30 p.m., according to police. ...
