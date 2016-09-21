Mayor to push KOTS move forward

The Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter may soon have a new home.

Mayor Craig Cates plans to move forward with relocation plans for KOTS from its home on Monroe County Sheriff’s Office property to the former site of the Easter Seals on College Road, he said.

The Key West City Commission approved the site as the new home for KOTS by a 4-3 vote at a February 2015 meeting.

“We’ve already approved that location and basically a shelter being there and now we need to (figure out) a design and a cost,” Cates said. “Next month we’ll bring it back forward.”

During a presentation to the City Commission in May 2015, city engineer Gary Volenec said the relocation project would cost $1.2 million at the Easter Seals site.

The site could provide a long-term base for the city’s homeless services, with room for soup kitchen operations and offices for outside agencies to use to assist the homeless, Cates said.

The city agreed to move the shelter in a settlement agreement from a 2011 lawsuit filed by the Sunset Marina condo association alleging that KOTS “constituted a public and private nuisance.” The agreement was signed in December 2013.

The move has been delayed because the city planned to use Monroe County Land Authority funds for the project, which were depleted with the city’s $12 million investment in Peary Court, Cates said.

“We have to move and the sheriff wants us to move, we just had these other issues to address,” Cates said.

There is currently between $200,000 and $300,000 available in land authority money and the fund generates approximately $2 million per year through the city’s bed tax, according to Land Authority Executive Director Charles Pattison.

“It will build up over the coming year,” he said.

Commissioner Sam Kaufman said he also planned on proposing legislation to establish a timeline for the move.

“There’s a whole series of steps that need to take place in order to make this happen,” Kaufman said. “That’s why we need the planning process to begin and we need timelines to be established.”

“We need our professionals in land use, the Planning Department … to give us that advice in how we can best utilize these parcels of land.”

In August, the Key West Planning Board unanimously approved changes to the zoning and future land use maps for the Easter Seals property — which also currently houses the SPCA and Mosquito Control — that would allow for KOTS and affordable housing projects on the property.

“We’re trying to take into consideration all the potential uses for the land,” said Planning Director Thaddeus Cohen.

