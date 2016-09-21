Florida Keys News
Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Officials approve nonprofit funding
Commission grants $148,000 expenditure from BP spill fund
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen

With a 4-3 vote, the Key West City Commission approved the use of $148,000 from the BP oil spill fund to assist the Florida Keys SPCA with the construction of a new facility.

The FKSPCA asked for help covering permitting and construction fees for its new $8.4 million facility on College Road after rising costs outpaced the $6.1 million the group raised for the project.

