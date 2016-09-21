Citizen's Voice
“The amphitheater is hideous. Who asked for it?”
“If only the bikers were as clean and shiny as their bikes, it wouldn’t be so bad.”
“The Rotary Club of Key West has spent time and money raising funds for a Key West fireworks celebration since 1976. This endeavor every year is a heavy burden — raising $50,000 for fireworks, wh...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.