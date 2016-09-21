Police: Outlaws biker club in bar melee
KEY WEST — Police were called to the Rumor Lounge on Greene Street early Saturday after 15 members of the Outlaws motorcycle club reportedly beat up two men, according to a police incident report.
There were no reported arrests as the suspects started “jumping into cabs” to leave the scene when police arrived, reports say. The only suspect information witnes...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.