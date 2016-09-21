SUSAN ANDERSON

Susan Anderson, 63, born in Norwood, Massachusetts, on April 15, 1953, to Robert and Virginia, passed away peacefully in St. Augustine, Florida, on Sept. 10, 2016 with loving friends by her side.

She resided in St. Augustine, Cocoa Beach and Key West, Florida. She graduated Class of 1971 at Saint Clares High School.

Her aunt, B...