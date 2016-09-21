Florida Keys News
Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Trinity beats 2nd Keys team with quick win
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

Palmer Trinity took down a second Keys high school volleyball team with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, and 25-17) win over Coral Shores in a non-district Monday afternoon match in Miami.

On Friday night, the Falcons topped Marathon, 3-2, in a district contest at Marathon.

Hurricanes Coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said her team was beset with injuries and illnesses.

“...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews.
