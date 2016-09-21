Trinity beats 2nd Keys team with quick win

Palmer Trinity took down a second Keys high school volleyball team with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, and 25-17) win over Coral Shores in a non-district Monday afternoon match in Miami.

On Friday night, the Falcons topped Marathon, 3-2, in a district contest at Marathon.

Hurricanes Coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said her team was beset with injuries and illnesses.

“...