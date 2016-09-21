Paths cross; a life is saved

ISLAMORADA — On July 19, Karen Sunderland’s heart stopped for 20 minutes after the Plantation Key resident collapsed at her doctor’s office in Coral Gables before a routine appointment. Her life was saved thanks to early CPR administered by her doctor and a team of paramedics, as well as a set of circumstances perfectly falling into place.

It just so happened that the lead paramedic directing the emergency responders that day some 70 miles from Sunderland’s home was another Florida Keys resident whom Sunderland has known for years. Some may call that fate, or a “grand design.” Or some may call it a coincidence.

“What was very fortuitous for her was that she was sitting in my office and that a new patient was sitting there,” said John Dylewski, the cardiac electrophysiologist who performed the CPR. He explained that the patient alerted his staff to Sunderland’s collapse. If the patient hadn’t been there, he said, “we probably would have walked out into the waiting room, and she would have been dead from a cardiac arrest.”

“I don’t remember 30 to 45 minutes before and four days after,” Sunderland told the Free Press about the incident. “Last thing I remember, I was in a plumbing supply showroom in Coral Gables. I was looking at kitchen faucets.” The next thing she knew, she woke up in a hospital room at South Miami Hospital.

Sunderland, an environmental consultant, has lived on the island chain since 1968. The 59-year-old has hereditary arrhythmias, a heart condition she has known about for 16 years. It has been closely monitored by Dylewski for the same amount of time, and she sees him regularly for check-ups.

“I have sudden death in family,” she said. “My mom’s brother and father both died early from arrhythmia.”

The condition, she explained, is an irregular heartbeat. The arteries in her heart are clog-free.

Sunderland felt a little fatigued as she browsed through the plumbing store but nothing else unusual before her routine appointment with Dylewski. She only knows what happened next because of what witnesses told her.

“So I checked in at the window and spoke to them and sat down,” she said. “The lady waiting for her appointment went up to the window and said, ‘I think there’s something wrong with the lady here.’ An assistant came right out, and I was seizing. I was all blue. I had my head back against the wall. So they put me on the floor and started CPR and called 911.”

Dylewski said her heart was in ventricular fibrillation, also known as “sudden cardiac death.” The organ was beating so fast that it could no longer pump blood.

“I gave her CPR for at least 30 minutes,” Dylewski said. The specialist had never had to perform CPR in his own office before.

“I was sweating bullets. It is not easy,” he said, pointing out that he was concentrating on pushing hard into her sternum to pump blood into her heart.

Then Coral Gables Fire Rescue arrived in the waiting room, despite delays caused by a broken elevator and traffic. The lead paramedic was Lt. John Perrotti, a Key Largo resident who has known Sunderland at least 15 years through her business.

Perrotti told the Free Press he was glad he didn’t realize it was Sunderland at the time.

“You have to intellectualize what’s going on, not get caught up emotionally. Get the job done,” he said.

Sunderland had recently switched to her maiden name, so it didn’t ring any bells with him. Also, he pointed out, his team immediately put a large bag valve mask over her mouth, so he couldn’t see her face.

“She was pulseless and not breathing,” he said. “That’s pretty dire.”

Perrotti directed his crew to reposition the patient and switch out with the doctor to help with the CPR, and then administered shocks with an automated external defibrillator machine.

“The fourth shock revived her. Her rhythm changed,” he said.

The team noticed she was reviving on the stretcher, and she was talking in the ambulance by the time they got to the emergency room.

Perrotti finally made the connection that he knew Sunderland when he was writing up an incident report. A co-worker, Lt. Xavier Jones, called Perrotti to tell him how she was doing.

“You know her,” he told Perrotti.

“What?” Perrotti said.

Jones explained that while in conversation with Sunderland, he mentioned that one of the paramedics was from the Keys as well.

“Perrotti? You mean John Perrotti?” Sunderland asked Jones. When he said yes, he told Perrotti, she started to cry.

“You wonder the grand design,” Perrotti said about that moment. “The fact that two Keys people came together, I thought it was remarkable. Her wonderful recovery was the culmination of many things, but none of it would have been possible without the early proper CPR performed by her doctor.”

On Sept. 13, Perrotti and his crew — John Jensen, Chris Butler, Jim Dolan, Chris Crespo, Tristan Bittschwan and Ishmael Roig — were recognized by Coral Gable city commissioners for their role in saving Sunderland’s life.

Dylewski agreed that early CPR was essential for Sunderland’s healthy recovery. She has emerged from the incident with no ill effects other than a few broken ribs from the CPR. He urged the importance for the general public to take a CPR class, become familiar with an AED machine and be willing to respond in an emergency.

“If someone doesn’t get CPR in 10 minutes, they basically have no chance. The rapidity of response is important,” Dylewski said

As for Sunderland, she said she and Dylewski are working together on treatments to prevent this from happening again. She is grateful to Perrotti and Coral Gables Fire Rescue, Dylewski and his staff — and that lone other patient in the waiting room that day.

“I remain here for a reason. My purpose here is not complete,” she said.

