Tim Dorsey, a longtime resident of Tampa, burst on the Florida literary scene in 1999 with his novel “Florida Roadkill.” His writing style was immediately compared to established Florida authors Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen.

“Tiger Shrimp Tango” is Dorsey’s 16th novel, all of which have featured the bizarre, coffee-guzzling Serge A. Storms and his compulsive sidekick Coleman as anti-hero primary characters. Serge and Coleman are not to everyone’s tastes. Serge is a serial vigilante and trivia buff who bounces from job to job and obsession to obsession with no real method of pacing himself. He also has multiple co-existing mental illnesses that render him obsessive, psychopathic, schizophrenic and often homicidal. He is highly intelligent and has an excessive sense of moral absolutism and justice.

Coleman is his exact opposite. Whereas Serge is high-strung and straight-edged, Coleman (named after the cooler where his psychotic father kept him as a child) is a chronic drug and alcohol abuser who lives in a constant haze and will go to almost any length to maintain his buzz. Serge is seemingly never more fulfilled than when he is devising wildly inventive, ingenuous ways to condemn anyone to death whom he perceives to be one of society’s villains.

For someone new to the series, the wanton mayhem and gore takes some getting used to. The characters are completely off-the-wall wackos.

Serge is often the vehicle used by Dorsey to deliver witty and on-target, often politically incorrect, commentaries on current events and modern society at large. After 16 books, Dorsey almost appears to be writing on cruise control since the plot and thrust changes very little from book to book. This is not a series where most readers want to just jump in with the latest release. To properly appreciate it, the reader should probably read the entire series in order since there are a lot of in-jokes and callbacks to previous books.

In “Tiger Shrimp Tango,” thanks in large measure by the growth of the Internet, America and especially Florida has found itself plagued by a noxious epidemic of ruthless flimflam artists. When a new digital scheme goes awry and causes innocents to die and a young woman to go missing, Serge feels it is his moral duty to make things right. With the help of perpetually addled Coleman, and Mahoney, his latter-day noir delusional private eye pal, Serge becomes obsessed with righting these wrongs. He starts to pick off the scammers one at a time in messy and increasingly odd ways involving things like magnets, lobsters and an appalling demonstration of the use of Diet Coke and Mentos. His mission, however, is being hampered by one worrisome little detail. He is being targeted by a hit man who has appeared from his own murky past. When Serge learns this same killer was also responsible years ago for killing the great love of his life, the gloves really come off. Soon these two begin tracking each other around Florida in a maniacal Möbius loop.

It is always strange to try to review Dorsey’s works. At first, I felt like I was getting whiplash every time I tried to continue reading “Tiger Shrimp Tango,” but then I decided I was just getting bored with Serge and Coleman’s exploits after reading adventures in the same vein in 15 other books. Even as warped as they are, they have become too formulaic to me.

David Beckwith is author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.