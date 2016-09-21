A crosswalk to bear

KEY LARGO — Upper Keys residents may have noticed construction at the controversial pedestrian crosswalk on U.S. 1 at mile marker 99.6. Last week, work crews with an auger could be seen drilling a hole into the right-of-way, possibly preparing for the installation of poles for a new red light signal system to replace the flashing-yellow accident magnet.

But the exact nature of the work is unclear.

The Free Press and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay have tried repeatedly to contact Florida Department of Transportation officials to confirm the new signal system’s construction and its completion date, but to no avail.

Ramsay said FDOT’s district secretary in charge of the region assured him about four months ago that the project would be complete by the end of October.

“Three weeks ago, I called [FDOT Secretary Jim] Boxold and left messages. I’ve yet to hear from him,” Ramsay said. “They don’t communicate. They don’t get back to people. They know how important this is to the community, but it’s like a big secret. And we need to know.”

He described FDOT’s lack of communication as “slow or non-responsive or arrogant or not concerned, or all of the above.”

When the Free Press emailed Ivette Ruiz-Paz, media outreach specialist for FDOT, to confirm the construction’s status and completion date, she wrote back on Sept. 8: “Thank you for your email. I will work on your request and advise if we have any new information to provide.”

When she didn’t follow up, the Free Press emailed and telephoned her again last week. As of press time, she has still not responded.

Ramsay has been calling the crosswalk dangerous for months, citing the accidents and injuries associated with it, and has asked FDOT to remove it. It was the scene of three-car accident as recently as Monday, Sept. 12.

Sheriff’s Lt. Alberto Ramirez told the Free Press that a Florida Highway Patrol report showed 39 accidents in the area around the crosswalk in 2014, before its installation. In 2015, the same location saw 75 crashes.

He said that while local drivers know that the flashing yellow crosswalk signal is there and that they should stop so pedestrians can cross the highway, tourists don’t understand.

“They panic and lock the brakes,” he said.

While FHP is usually the agency to respond to the accident scenes, Ramirez often has to direct his deputies to help out.

“Our deputies are having to respond and reroute traffic and sit on the road for two hours, when they could be responding to active calls,” he said.

In April, Ramsay and Boxold met to discuss the crosswalk. Boxold said FDOT would not remove it but would instead change the flashing yellow light to a red one that would turn on when a button is pressed by a pedestrian. Ramsay called it “a good and productive meeting.”

At that time, FDOT spokesman Dick Kane said that construction was scheduled to start in late June 2016. But on June 30, Ramon Sierra, an FDOT traffic engineer associated with the project, told the Free Press that the red-light project would commence after a street-lighting project was wrapped up. He also explained at that time that the red light would take about six months to be completed, dependent upon weather, because the new signal structure is a custom part.

The new structure, he explained, will consist of three big pieces of steel: one part going into the ground, another part that stretches vertically 20 feet into the air and a horizontal piece that goes across the road.

With the new construction, the light will stay dark for motorists until a pedestrian activates the flashing yellow light. The light will turn solid yellow then solid red and allow time for the walker to cross, indicated by a “Walk” sign with a countdown timer. The system is called a high-intensity activated crosswalk, or HAWK for short.

Ramsay was skeptical about the system being a custom piece that needs a lot of time to make, and called FDOT to complain about the six-month completion date.

“That sounds like a bunch of BS to me,” he told the Free Press in June. “It’s something the state uses, it’s called a HAWK system. … They install lights like this every day. This is not a special project. It’s a predesigned pole that goes up like an Erector set.”

Last week, Ramsay still insisted that there’s nothing special to constructing a HAWK system.

“We’ve clearly laid out and showed there was no prior problem there [that required a crosswalk],” he said. “They created the problem, and they’re doing nothing to fix the problem they created. It’s a no-brainer. They are putting up four poles. That’s it.”

