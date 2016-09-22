Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, September 22, 2016
Hospital parent company exploring sale options
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

The Tennessee-based parent company that runs Lower Keys Medical Center may be up for sale.

Despite talk in Nashville and beyond about Community Health Systems, “exploring a variety of options with financial sponsors, as well as other potential alternatives,” the company continues to invest in improvements at the Key West facility, where operations remain business as usu...

