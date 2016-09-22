1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:35 a.m. and walked round by the duck ponds and the Army Barracks. Took a shower bath, the well having dead mica in it and smells bad. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 85.5, wind east southeast 1, clouds 3. Read papers. P.M. Siesta.
1968: Formal ceremonies consecrating th...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.