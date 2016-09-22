County Commission discusses canal projects

Monroe County commissioners provided some insight Wednesday on how they would vote on a new stormwater tax to pay for projects to improve water quality in local canals.

The county has already embarked on roughly a half-dozen pilot canal restoration projects in Key Largo, Big Pine Key and Geiger Key with the county covering the costs through an infrastructure fund that is generated by sales tax funds.

However, county staff has identified 107 canals as “poor” and 122 as “fair,” when it comes to water quality, said Rhonda Haag, county sustainability program manager. The cost of restoring those canals would be about $300 million, she said. The costs do not include the annual operations and maintenance costs of restored canals.

On Wednesday, Commissioner Danny Kolhage said he could only support a storm water improvement tax on canal-front property owners.

“The people who live by the canals should be the only ones to pay for the canals,” Kolhage said.

Commissioners George Neugent and Sylvia Murphy said they could support taxing both canal-front and non-canal-front properties if the non-canal-front properties were taxed at a lower rate.

“Everyone should pay something to address water quality,” said Neugent, who called the issue a “sticky wicket.”

Commissioner David Rice called the proposal “hairy,” but did not give any indication how he would vote. County Mayor Heather Carruthers was not in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.

The commission will meet all day in Marathon on Nov. 14 to discuss canal restoration projects and how to pay for them.

On Wednesday, the commission did vote on canal restoration projects in Key Largo and Tavernier, which lead to a heated exchange between Commissioner Kolhage and County Administrator Roman Gastesi about dedicating $1.5 million in Florida Keys Stewardship Act funding toward canal restoration projects.

Kolhage argued that the board never formally agreed or voted on a resolution to put the $1.5 million toward canal projects. In the past, Kolhage has argued the Stewardship Act funding should go toward acquiring environmentally sensitive land.

Gastesi argued that he was under the impression the commission had made canal restoration a priority and publicly discussed using Stewardship Act funds toward canal restoration projects.

Card Sound Bridge

The County Commission discussed raising the price of the toll on the Card Sound Road Bridge to help cover the costs of making tollbooth electronic-payment only and replacing the bridge before or around 2030.

The bridge, which is one of two bridges coming into the Florida Keys, was constructed in 1969 and its life expectancy is supposed to run out in 2030, according to county staff. The project will cost about $32 million.

The cost to make the tollbooth electronic only would be about $2.3 million with about $250,000 in annual operating and maintenance fees, according to representatives with a private consulting group tasked at looking into the issue.

The consultants discussed Wednesday raising the costs of the toll from .50 cents an axle to .75 cents per axle. The current rate generates about $1 million a year, according to county estimates.

The consultants said that the county needs to raise the toll by 2025 or the operating costs will exceed revenues.

