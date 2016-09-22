Family continues growing finest Cuban tobacco

Cuba’s westernmost province of Pinar del Rio is widely regarded as the most fertile land in the world for the production of fine tobacco. More precisely, the Vuelta Abajo region, which includes the dusty farming villages of San Juan Y Martinez and San Juan, is known to have not only the bright, red, nutrient-rich soil, but indeed a micro-climate whose variables include perfect amounts of sunshine, annual rainfall and humidity.

Since the age of 10, Sr. Alejandro Robaina worked his family farm in this simple yet stunning pocket of Cuban agriculture. While there are other tobacco-growing regions across the island, the Vuelta Abajo is the only zone where all three types of leaf — wrappers, filler and binders — are grown. Robaina’s 40-acre farm, officially named “Cuchillas de Barbacoa,” has been producing high-end tobacco since the 1800s and was bestowed a great honor in the late 1990s when the Cuban government named a cigar brand “Robaina,” marking the first and only time a farmer’s name was used for an official government product.

When the Cuban Revolution occurred, some 40 years earlier, Robaina was approached by the government and encouraged to join a collective of fellow farmers. The king of Cuban tobacco kindly declined, saying he would rather keep things in the family. His wishes were honored and his farm is run today by his son, Carlos, and grandson Hiroshi. The elder Robaina died in 2010 at 91, but the farm continues to crank out the finest leaves in the world while juggling an increasing amount of stogie-smoking tourists that flock to the farm for a glimpse of true “Cuban daily life.”

While I have great video of Robaina Sr., it remains stuck on old videotape for the time being. However, any of you “cigar aficionados” out there might enjoy this link to a video I made last year while visiting the Vuelta Abajo. My friend, Osvaldo, braved stifling heat so I could capture his presentation on the tobacco-growing process in just the right window light of a tobacco drying barn, sheltered from the staggering, Cuban summer sunshine … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PAxFmk9cXk