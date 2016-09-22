MONROE COUNTY
Mayor Carruthers testifies in Washington
Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers testified Wednesday before a Congressional committee on how FEMA’s rules impact local governments.
Monroe County has faced several expenses takings lawsuits because of implementing FEMA regulations limit development in the Keys. Carruthers pointed out that FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program adds another layer of federal r...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.