Florida Keys News
Thursday, September 22, 2016
College Football in the Keys: FKCC's first athletic squad looking to unify
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
jwcooke@keysnews.com

College football is coming to Monroe County.

In fact, for the first time in history Florida Keys Community College will field an athletic team, as the self-proclaimed Goonies will take to the gridiron as part of the Special Olympic Project Unified flag football program.

“FKCC stepped up through the Unified Championships School and started the team,” said M...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
