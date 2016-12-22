Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Illegal rental case postponed a fifth time
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

The illegal transient rental case against businessman Chris Belland was continued for the fifth time Wednesday to the Jan. 25 Code Compliance hearing.

Belland, the chief executive officer of Historic Tours of America, has been accused of illegally listing condos at 4 and 10 Key Cove Drive on vacation rental websites homeaway.com and VRBO.com and could face nearly $25,000 in fines.&...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
