KEY WEST
Rescued turtle to be released after recuperating at hospital
Casper, a sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle, will be headed home for the holiday.
A public sea turtle release is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 24, on Sombrero Beach in Marathon.
Casper was rescued in October off Marathon, bayside, by a local family who spent hours on a Friday night assisting with Casper’s rescue at sea.
The sea turtle had a severe intesti...
