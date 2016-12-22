KEY WEST

Rescued turtle to be released after recuperating at hospital

Casper, a sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle, will be headed home for the holiday.

A public sea turtle release is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 24, on Sombrero Beach in Marathon.

Casper was rescued in October off Marathon, bayside, by a local family who spent hours on a Friday night assisting with Casper’s rescue at sea.

The sea turtle had a severe intesti...