Paula Poundstone is quick. But then, she has to be.

Any stand-up comedian who spends the last third of her act asking strangers, “So, where are you from?” and coming up with hilarious, on-the-fly replies, clearly counts timing and quick wit in their arsenal of comedic talents. And Poundstone has had plenty of practice.

She’s been doing this — and doing it well — since the 1980s, when cellphones looked like bricks and female comics’ heads were dwarfed on stage by the height of their hair and the size of their shoulder pads.

Poundstone survived the times and continues to make audiences laugh both in person and on the radio, where she is a regular panelist on NPR’s hit quiz show, “Wait wait... Don’t tell me...”

She’ll perform two shows at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.

This isn’t Poundstone’s first trip to Key West. The California resident, who’s known for her menagerie of animals, recalled the local population the last time she was here.

“I remember your chickens, and now I hear you have iguanas as well,” she said, earlier this month during a phone interview with Paradise, likening the local iguana population to a pet bearded dragon lizard she had for years. “But now I just have 14 cats, two German shepherd mixes and only one ant left in my ant farm. I can’t get rid of them in the kitchen and can’t keep them alive in the ant farm.”

Her household chaos, as well as her regular appearances on NPR’s “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me” provide plenty of fodder for Poundstone’s stand-up showcase that’s reminiscent of the one-hour HBO comedy specials she performed regularly in the 1980s and ‘90s.

“My show is in large part autobiographical, so a lot of that material will be the same for both shows in Key West that night, but at least a third of the show is the time-honored tradition of me asking people, “Where are you from?”

Poundstone’s unscripted audience interaction is always a highlight of her performance.

For tickets and information, visit thekeywesttheater.com. Members of the audience must be 21 or older.

mmiles@keysnews.com