Florida Keys News
Judge overturns 'Intoxilyzer' ruling
A Florida Keys judge has overturned a lower judge’s ruling that required prosecutors to provide information as to how an alcohol-sensing breath machine works that’s used in drunk driving cases in the Florida Keys.
The ongoing legal row between defense attorney Hal Schuhmacher and the State Attorney’s Office over the use of the Intoxil...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.