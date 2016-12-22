More charges filed in Lower Keys burglaries
LOWER KEYS — Charges and arrests continue to mount as detectives continue to investigate burglaries on Sugarloaf Key and Bay Point, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
There were at least two attempted burglaries and four actual burglaries that took place around the same time on Sugarloaf Key and on Bay Point — all of which are believed to be co...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.