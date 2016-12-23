Citizen's Voice
“So I’m reading that the high-profile individual who is accused of illegally renting two condos just got his fifth continuance for violations. If this person is not fined the maximum including the $5,000 for past transgressions then the ‘system is rigged.’ Enforce these fines and we won’t need an outside company to look for these people. We’ll have enough mon...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.