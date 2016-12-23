KEY WEST

Coast Guard repatriates 136 Cubans

The Coast Guard has repatriated 136 Cuban migrants to Bahia de Cabañas, Cuba, since Saturday.

The Key West-based Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. crew repatriated 53 Cuban migrants Saturday and 83 Cuban migrants Monday.

These repatriations are a result of eight separate at-sea migrant interdictions in the South Florida Straits. In each instance, the Coast Guard h...