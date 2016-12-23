Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Coast Guard searching for cruise passenger
A 22-year-old man aboard a cruise ship reportedly fell overboard south of Key Largo early Thursday morning prompting a search that included myriad Coast Guard air and cutter crews.
Watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Key West received word from the Royal Caribbean-owned Independence of the Seas crew at 1:49 a.m. that the man was seen falling from the 12th deck, sai...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.