Friday, December 23, 2016
Wildlife service to collar deer
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has scaled back its initial plan to collar female Key deer to track them and make sure they don’t succumb to screwworms. 

The agency initially planned to begin placing radio-tracking collars on 60 deer at the end of the month, but that number has been reduced to 30 deer, agency spokeswoman Hallie Rasmussen.

The females w...

