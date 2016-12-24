Florida Keys News
State wildlife officers form newest dive team
Florida Keys law enforcement just got another dive team.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has formed the newest dive team in the Florida Keys as part of a wider, statewide effort to improve partnerships with their neighboring law enforcement agencies and improve public safety, said FWC spokeswoman Carol Lynn Parrish.
The Keys team has...
