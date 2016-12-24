Florida Keys News
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Court recommends Keys lose a judge
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
The Florida Supreme Court is recommending that state legislators drop one of the four Monroe County judges in their coming 2017 session in a move that have local officials concerned given the rare geography of the Florida Keys. 

Every year, the state Supreme Court performs a statewide study and issues a document called the Certification of Need for Additional Judges that...

