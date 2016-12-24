KEY WEST

Cemetery strolls upcoming

Dates have been set for he city’s ever-popular cemetery stroll, with three scheduled. The strolls will take place on Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Key West City Cemetery.

Groups of visitors will be guided through the historic cemetery, with stops at a number of notable gravesites. Volunteers will tell the stories of the people buried at the sit...