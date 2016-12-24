Where's the outage over Russia hacking
Russia’s cyberattacks on and manipulations of Unites States elections require investigation by a special bipartisan committee.
The totality of what Russia and its dictator President Vladimir Putin have done is tantamount to an act of war. They have knowingly invaded and perverted one of our most precious democratic foundations — our free and fair elections that al...
