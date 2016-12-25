Florida Keys News
Sunday, December 25, 2016
Man arrested in shooting death
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A 47-year-old Marathon man accused of shooting a man in the stomach with a shotgun and killing him during an argument was arrested Friday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. 

Gary Charles Moore of the 10000 block of 7th Avenue was arrested on a charge of manslaughter shortly after the 9:30 p.m. shooting in which John Stevens, 46, was killed. 

