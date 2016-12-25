More charges in burglary spree
KEY WEST — Charges continue to mount against a Key West man in connection with a series of Lower Keys burglaries.
Yurisandro Leon, 22, was originally arrested on Dec. 15 in connection with an attempted burglary on Banyan Lane on Sugarloaf Key. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested him after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip.
Key West police...
