The Bottom Line
KEYS employee to retire after 23 years
Keys Energy Services employee Vin Smith will retire on Dec. 30 after 23 years of service to the Utility.
Smith was hired in 1993 when the utility was named City Electric System. He has held the position of geographic information system (GIS)/Autocad operator within the Engineering Department, and in the post, he was responsible f...
