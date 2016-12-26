1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 81, winds south 1, clouds 7. Read papers. Dined at Alexander Patterson’s. Finished volume one of Huc’s “Travels in China” and sent it over to James C. Clapp’s. About 11 wind came on...

