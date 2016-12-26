MONROE COUNTY
'Drive sober or get pulled over'
This holiday season, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be out looking for drunken drivers as part of a special year-end “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement effort.
Don’t take the risk of spending time in jail during the holidays. Follow these tips from the MCSO to stay safe on the road:
• If you will be drinking...
