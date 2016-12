LILIA F. LUJAN

After a protracted battle with Alzheimer’s, Lilia Fernandez Lujan died on December 18, 2016 in Largo, Florida at the age of 92. She survived by her sister Mary Lemus of Tampa, Florida her daughters, Denise, Kim and Susan, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lilia was born on November 26, 1924 in Tampa, Florida to father Franciso Fernand...