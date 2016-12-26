Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
City needs drivers for new bus route
As city officials are prepare to launch a downtown circulator bus in early 2017, they’re only missing one thing: Drivers.
The city needs 15 full and part time drivers for the new route, which will be free to the public and travel the Duval Street corridor, according to Key West Sustainability Coordinator Alison Higgins.
“Our biggest hurdle is...to open the...
