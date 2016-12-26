Florida Keys News
Monday, December 26, 2016
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Conchs continuing to build through home holiday tourney
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
jwcooke@keysnews.com

While it has not been the start to the season that Key West High boys basketball coach Eric Brown said he expected, the third-year coach added that he is not worried about the Conchs overall record heading into the second half of the season.

“These are exhibition games and then ones that matter are the district games,” said Brown. “Those are the must-win ones and...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Round and Round he goes: Welzien eyeing the century mark of island circumferences
Monday, December 26, 2016 -
0 comments
Registration deadline approaching for teams
Sunday, December 25, 2016 -
0 comments
FHSAA making overhaul to state series system
Sunday, December 25, 2016 -
0 comments
Lifelong Dream Materializes : Knee injury did not hamper Swiecicki's goal to go pro
Sunday, December 25, 2016 -
0 comments
Bailey named KWHS Athlete of the Week
Sunday, December 25, 2016 -
0 comments
Key West nets four trophies at annual Upper Keys tourney
Sunday, December 25, 2016 -
0 comments