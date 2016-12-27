Citizen's Voice
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

“A sanctuary city is ridiculous. An illegal alien is an illegal alien. After all this talk about immigration, to condone illegal aliens is just stupid. I’m a legal alien. I paid the money, I went through the ICE process. That’s how it’s done.”

“Perhaps Commissioner Weekley is correct. Let’s thumb our Key West nose at all higher authority: U...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.