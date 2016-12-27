Florida Keys News
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Three teams unbeaten after 3 weeks of play
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
The Key West Coed Softball League took a week off for the holidays and will resume play on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

After three weeks of play, T&W Chevron, Rusty Anchor and Wee Care remain unbeaten each with a 2-0 record.

WEE CARE 7, WESTIN RESORT 4

Wee Care’s Laura Hockworth led the way with a trio of base hits. Anthony Porcelli and Joe Weed both doub...

