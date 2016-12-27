KEY WEST

Soldier Ride set for January

The Wounded Warrior Project and Adopt a Road Team are partnering to show support for the 30 Wounded Warriors taking part in Soldier Ride 2017.

The event will be held Saturday, Jan. 7. The Wounded Warrior Ride begins at 10:30 a.m. from Boca Chica NAS and ends at Bayview Park with a ceremony. The community ride will follow at 12:45 pm.

For information, contact Phil Good...