Florida Keys News - Florida Keys Free Press
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Coral disease widespread in Upper Keys
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

UPPER KEYS — Despite mild coral bleaching this summer, widespread coral disease has been discovered along the reef from the Upper Keys to Miami. 

The Florida Reef Resilience Program reported a series of different strains of diseases including white plague, white band and a disease some coral biologists are calling white “blotch,” according to Cory Walter, a c...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
More migrants land in the Keys
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Details few in shooting death
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Norm Higgins, elected official, Marine, dies
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
New court system officials to take oaths next week
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Teens saved from capsized boat
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Deglys 'Diggy' Chavarria: Familiar face, familiar frustration
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Florida Keys' resort fees on the rise
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 -
Plans for two village parks taking shape
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 -
Men sentenced in false documents case
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 -
Weekley clarifies sanctuary city comments
Monday, December 26, 2016 -
Man arrested in shooting death
Sunday, December 25, 2016 -
Court recommends Keys lose a judge
Saturday, December 24, 2016 -