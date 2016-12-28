Florida Keys News - Florida Keys Free Press
Coral disease widespread in Upper Keys
UPPER KEYS — Despite mild coral bleaching this summer, widespread coral disease has been discovered along the reef from the Upper Keys to Miami.
The Florida Reef Resilience Program reported a series of different strains of diseases including white plague, white band and a disease some coral biologists are calling white “blotch,” according to Cory Walter, a c...
