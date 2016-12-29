Woman arrested after hitting mother
KEY WEST â€” A 34-year-old woman who blamed her mother when she was refused a new tag for a vehicle was arrested Tuesday after hitting her mother in the face, according to Key West police.
The woman was charged with battery on a victim who is 65 or older and two additional counts of battery.
Police were called to the New Town home at 11:30 a.m...
