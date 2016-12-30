Another drilling delay on deep well

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has been hit with another delay in completing the deep injection well at the Cudjoe Regional sewage treatment plant.
The FKAA’s contractor has completed digging the 3,300-feet original pilot well but it still needs to complete the casing for the well, which requires more drilling, FKAA spokeswoman Julie Cheon said.
The F...
