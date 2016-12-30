Florida Keys News
Gators pass by Conchs with ball movement
KEY WEST — A dizzying passing game and lights-out shooting by Everglades High (Miramar) led to a 73-53 win over Key West High on Thursday night in the Conch Cup at Bobby Menendez Gym.
The Gators started slow, feeling out the Conchs with their precise passing. They took a 7-0 lead over Key West but the Conchs stayed close with treys by Ziyah Jefferson and Odelton Page to pull...
