KEY WEST
Annual bird count set on Saturday
The Florida Keys Audubon Society will hold its Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The Christmas Bird Count is an annual event in which groups from all over the world spend a day surveying birds in their region, thus creating a snapshot of the health and numbers of bird populations. It offers attendees the opportunity to learn about Keys birds and the environment. ...
