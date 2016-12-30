Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, December 30, 2016
SELLERS' REMORSE?
Former 616 Eaton owners want sale rescinded
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

Appeals have failed to halt progress on renovations to 616 Eaton St. and neighbors are now seeking to rescind the sale of the property in what could be a last gasp of opposition.

The former owners of the 616 parcel, Stan and Dana Day, filed a lawsuit in June against current owners Mark and Kristina Serbinski alleging the couple misled them about future plans for the property. The D...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Keys Learning Center takes shape on Flagler Avenue
Friday, December 30, 2016
Police ID body found on Christmas Day
Friday, December 30, 2016
Contract mariner settles injury lawsuit
Friday, December 30, 2016
Tiger pause: Repairs will delay return of metal feline
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Motorist restrains drunken driver
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Emerald lawsuit gets local attention
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Another drilling delay on deep well
Friday, December 30, 2016 -
County seeks plan for pot rules
Thursday, December 29, 2016 -
Florida Keys' resort fees on the rise
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 -
Plans for two village parks taking shape
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 -
Men sentenced in false documents case
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 -
Weekley clarifies sanctuary city comments
Monday, December 26, 2016 -