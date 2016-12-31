BETTY CAPLAN

Betty Appel Caplan, 86, of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away on Dec. 29, 2016. Born in Key West to Lillie and Rubin Appel on March 24, 1930, she was a longtime local resident — both in her youth and in some of her adult years — and when she didn’t live here, she was a frequent visitor.

Betty is survived by her son, Howard Sacarob...