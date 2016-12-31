Florida Keys News
Drop in on New Year with multiple countdown events
There's something falling for everyone on New Year's Eve in Key West.
The countdown to midnight is marked with several "drops" at different downtown venues. Conch shells and Key limes, a pirate wench and a female impersonator all will make the transition to 2017.
Duval Street will be packed with revelers looking ahead to the new year — and likely starting it wit...
