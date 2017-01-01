1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 a.m. and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 81.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. Read paper and Law magazine. Dined at Philip Fontane’s. He has not been out of his room since Christmas Day. Took tea also and went home about 8. The children went h...

